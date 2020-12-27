Turk Telekom beat Aliaga Petkimspor in Basketball Super Lig

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turk Telekom defeated Aliaga Petkimspor 89-71 late Sunday in the ING Basketball Super Lig.

Turk Telekom’s power duo of Sam Dekker and Kyle Wiltjer combined for 48 points to bring their team the win at Ankara Arena.

Dekker scored 25 points while Wiltjer recorded a double-double with 23 points and 14 rebounds in the home victory.

Nick Johnson finished with 17 points and nine assists.

For the losing side, two players made a double-double. Steve Zack scored 15 points and 11 rebounds while Thomas Wimbush produced 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Fourth-place Turk Telekom improved to 9-5 with the victory in the league win/loss table while 14th-place Aliaga Petkimspor have five wins and seven defeats

In Saturday's Istanbul derby, Anadolu Efes beat Fenerbahce 85-72 to win all 12 of their games this season in a record performance.

Despite the loss, Fenerbahce are at the top of the standings, winning 11 and losing three games.

On Sunday, third-place Pinar Karsiyaka defeated OGM Ormanspor 86-57 to get their 11th win in 14 games.

– Week 14 results:

Anadolu Efes – Fenerbahce Beko: 85-72

Buyukcekmece Basket – Lokman Hekim Fethiye Bld: 66-59

Bahcesehir Koleji – Gaziantep Basketbol: 76-83

Frutti Extra Bursaspor – Galatasaray Doga Sigorta: 73-92

HDI Sigorta Afyon Bld – Besiktas SJ: 73-96

Pinar Karsiyaka – OGM Ormanspor: 86-57

Darussafaka Tekfen – Tofas: 72-85

Turk Telekom – Aliaga Petkimspor: 89-71