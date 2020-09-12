Turkey: 118 YPG/PKK terrorists neutralized in 10 days

By Burak Bir

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish security forces neutralized 118 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Iraq and northern Syria in the last 10 days, the National Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry added that of this figure, 21 terrorists had been neutralized over the past 24 hours alone.

"Our operations against the PKK terrorist organization continue with determination," it said.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.