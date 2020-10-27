Turkey: 12 asylum seekers rescued in Aegean

By Sabri Kesen
MUGLA, Turkey (AA) – Turkey's coast guard on Tuesday rescued a total of 12
asylum seekers pushed back to Turkish waters in the Aegean Sea by Greek
coast guard boats.
Rescued off the coast of Marmaris in southwestern Mugla province, the asylum seekers were taken to nearby ports and transferred to local migration offices.
The asylum seekers had been driven back
from Greek waters while trying to reach Europe.
Turkish authorities arrested two alleged human smugglers.
* Writing by Dilan Pamuk
Advertisements