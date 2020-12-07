Turkey: 135 kg of marijuana seized in anti-terror operations

By Sertac Bulur

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish security forces seized 135 kilograms (over 297 pounds) of marijuana at the PKK/YPG terror group’s hideouts in the eastern Bingol province, the Turkish Interior Ministry said Monday.

Drugs were seized during searches of 13 different hideouts and shelters in the rural areas of the Genc district of Bingol as part of Yildirim anti-terror operations, which are currently underway, the ministry noted.

Some 900 7.62-mm bullets, one improvised explosive, as well as food, life, and health supplies belonging to the terror group were seized in the hideouts and shelters, the statement added.

Since the launch of Yildirim operations on July 13, at least 148 terrorists were neutralized, 77 terrorist accomplices arrested, more than 455 caves, shelters, and a large number of arms and ammunition were destroyed, with a vast amount of drugs, the PKK's one of the main sources of income, seized.

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

*Writing by Ahmet Gencturk