Turkey: 172 stranded people in flood rescued

By Firat Tasdemir

ANKARA (AA) – At least 172 people stranded by floods in Turkey’s Black Sea region were rescued, said the nation’s disaster response agency on Tuesday.

After floods in the Giresun province, at least 172 people were rescued in ongoing searches with teams of 2,522 people and 691 vehicles, said the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) in a statement.

At least 92 of 118 village roads closed due to floods and landslides were cleared for traffic, and work is underway to clear 26 more village roads, it added.

It also said that 28 teams continue to work in the Dereli, Dogankent, and Tirebolu districts and the Giresun city center, where damage assessment work is ongoing.

The search for missing victims of the flood is continuing in the region, it said.

At least eight people died and 12 were injured due to the heavy flooding on Monday.

Floodwaters demolished 17 buildings and slightly damaged 361 structures, said Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said farmland had suffered less damage than initially thought.

Meanwhile, 9 million Turkish liras ($1.23 million) was sent to the region for recovery and repair work.

*Writing by Havva Kara Aydin