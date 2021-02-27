Turkey: 2 PKK terrorists surrender to security forces

By Muhammed Nuri Erdogan

ANKARA (AA) – Two more PKK terrorists surrendered in Turkey as a result of persuasion efforts by security forces, the country’s Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

The terrorists left the terror group and turned themselves in thanks to the efforts of gendarmerie teams and police, the ministry said in a statement.

They had joined the terror group in 2014 and 2015 and were active in Iraq and Syria.

With the latest addition, the number of terrorists who have laid down their arms through persuasion efforts this year rose to 31.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people including women, children, and infants.

*Writing by Merve Aydogan