Turkey: 3-year-old toddler beats coronavirus

By Ozan Efeoglu

HATAY, Turkey (AA) – A 3-year-old toddler in Turkey has beaten the novel coronavirus.

He was discharged from hospital on Tuesday in the southern province of Hatay after 15 days of treatment.

He was admitted to Hatay Mustafa Kemal Research and Training University Hospital with symptoms of high fever and cough.

Dr. Cigdem El at the Department of Child Health and Diseases told Anadolu Agency: "Turkey is an example to the world with its measures and research in efforts to stem COVID-19."

El, without disclosing the identity of the survivor, said the toddler "initially had respiratory problems".

"Our young patient initially had respiratory problems. He was in need of a ventilator for three days but responded to our treatments very quickly," said El.

She further added that the family members of the young patient tested negative for coronavirus.

The hospital will continue monitoring the child for four weeks, said El.

Meanwhile, the family was overjoyed to meet their child for the first time after 15 days of treatment.

"We were deeply saddened after his COVID-19 tests came out as positive. Thankfully, our child is now healthy. We have also received training on measures to take [against the virus]," said the toddler's father.

Turkey has so far registered nearly 91,000 coronavirus cases whereas the death toll is currently 2,100. More than 13,400 people have fully recovered from the disease, and 1,909 people are receiving treatment at intensive care units.

The virus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions since emerging in Wuhan, China last December, with the U.S. and Europe now the hardest-hit areas.

More than 2.47 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll over 170,300 and more than 652,000 recoveries, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

* Writing by Merve Aydogan in Ankara