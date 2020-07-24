Turkey: $364B industrial products sold in 2019

By Tuba Sahin

ANKARA (AA) – Enterprises in Turkey sold 2.07 trillion Turkish liras ($364 billion) worth of industrial products — domestic or abroad — in 2019, according to the country's statistical authority on Friday.

Last year's figure was up from 1.78 trillion liras ($368.5 billion) previous year and 1.34 trillion Turkish liras ($367.9 billion) in 2017, the TurkStat said in a statement.

The value of total production — regardless of sold, kept as stocks or further processed — was 2.38 trillion Turkish liras ($419 billion) last year.

Manufacturing of food products took the lion share in the total sold production with 13.6%.

It was followed by basic metal products by 12.0%, manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers products by 9.6% and manufacture of textile by 8.0%.

The country produced 1.3 million automobiles, 9 million domestic refrigerators and freezers, 1 million gas boiler (hermetic), 191,789 tons nuts without shell, 154,805 tons ready-mixed concrete and 5.8 billion Turkish liras worth of medicaments in 2019.

Among all products, the share of high technology products was 3.5% last year, while medium-high technology products counted for 26% of total sold production.

TurkStat added that industrial products were classified by main industrial groupings, intermediate goods were 45.1%, consumer non-durables were 24.2% and energy were 6.3%, as a share of 2019 total sold production.