Turkey: 3rd Int’l Amity Short Film Fest to start Friday

By Ahmet Esad Sani

ISTANBUL (AA) – The 3rd International Amity Short Film Festival is all set to kick off in Turkey on Friday.

This year’s edition, which will be held online due to the coronavirus pandemic, is dedicated to Turkish folk poet and thinker Yunus Emre.

The three-day event is being organized with the assistance of Turkey’s Culture and Tourism Ministry and with Anadolu Agency as its global communication partner.

Some 48 short films and three feature films, including three world premieres and 14 Turkish premieres, will be screened this year.

All films will be free to watch on www.dostlukfilmfestivali.com.

The festival also includes various conferences, interviews, and workshops, with the final awards ceremony scheduled for Dec. 14.

Ahmet Misbah Demircan, Turkey’s deputy culture and tourism minister, Dr. Kerem Kinik, head of the Turkish Red Crescent, and Seref Ates, president of the Yunus Emre Institute, are among the dignitaries expected to attend the event.

* Writing by Merve Berker