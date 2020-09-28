Turkey: 5 terrorists surrender to security forces

By Fahri Aksut

ANKARA (AA) – Five more PKK terrorists have surrendered to Turkish security forces, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Monday.

As a result of Turkey's determined anti-terror operations, the terrorists have turned themselves in to security forces in the southeastern Sirnak province, escaping the terror group's camps in Northern Iraq, the ministry said in a tweet.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

