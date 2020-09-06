Turkey: 6 terrorists neutralized in eastern province

By Eda Ozdener

ANKARA (AA) – At least six terrorists were neutralized in Turkey’s eastern province of Bitlis, the Turkish Interior Minister said on Sunday.

Suleyman Soylu posted on Twitter that the Turkish gendarmerie neutralized six terrorists using an armed UAV.

Turkish authorities often use the term “neutralized” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The terrorists’ affiliation was not mentioned, but the terror group PKK has been active in the region.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.