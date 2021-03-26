Turkey: 7 PKK terror suspects nabbed in Istanbul

By Halil Demir

ISTANBUL (AA) – Seven people with alleged links to the PKK terror group were arrested in an operation in Istanbul on Friday morning, security sources said.

The suspects were apprehended in simultaneous raids by anti-terrorism teams at nine locations in eight districts of Istanbul, according to the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The suspects are believed to be involved in activities for the PKK terror group as many organizational documents were found during the operation, the sources added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

* Writing by Havva Kara Aydin