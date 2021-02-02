Turkey: 71 historical artifacts seized in Istanbul

By Huseyin Bagis

ISTANBUL (AA) – At least 71 historical artifacts were seized and two suspects arrested in an operation in Istanbul, a security source said on Tuesday.

Anti-smuggling teams of police raided three addresses in the Besiktas district of the metropolis, the source said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Seized items, believed to belong to the Byzantine and Ottoman eras, were evaluated to be detached from historical buildings.

The artifacts will be handed over to the Istanbul Archeology Museum.