Turkey: 8 PKK terror suspects nabbed in Istanbul

By Mustafa Hatipoglu and Halil Demir

ISTANBUL (AA) – Security forces arrested at least eight suspects in the Turkish metropolis Istanbul over alleged links to the PKK terrorist organization on Tuesday.

Anti-terror teams conducted simultaneous operations in five districts of the province following technical and physical monitoring to nab the suspects.

This came after an investigation on digital materials that had been seized on terrorists neutralized on Oct. 3, 2020 revealed information about nine more collaborators.

A large number of weapons, documents, and digital materials were seized in the simultaneous operations by the police.

While procedures are continuing for the arrested suspects at the police department, efforts to arrest a fugitive suspect are underway.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

* Writing by Dilan Pamuk in Ankara