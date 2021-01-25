Turkey: 9 FETO-linked suspects arrested

By Kemal Ozdemir

ERZINCAN, Turkey (AA) – Turkish security forces arrested nine people over alleged links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup, security sources said on Monday.

As a result of the investigation by the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in the eastern Erzincan province, police teams conducted simultaneous operations in seven provinces and arrested the suspects, including three active-duty soldiers.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

*Writing by Seda Sevencan in Ankara