Turkey: 93% of coronavirus deaths were older than 65

By Selma Kasap

ANKARA (AA) – Some 93% of patients who died of the novel coronavirus in Turkey were over 65 years old, the country's health minister said on Friday.

"The avarage age of people who died over the past month is 74.6," Fahrettin Koca told a videoconference with the ambassadors of 26 EU countries to give them information on Turkey's fight against the pandemic.

As Turkey eased COVID-19 restrictions, over 1,000 foreign patients visited country in 10 days, he added.

* Writing by Sena Guler