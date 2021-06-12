Turkey administers more than 597,600 coronavirus jabs in single day

By Dilan Pamuk

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey administered more than 597,600 coronavirus vaccine doses on Friday, the nation’s Health Minister said early Saturday.

Fahrettin Koca said 597,647 jabs were administered in the last 24 hours.

He thanked health care workers working late hours and Turks for complying with their vaccination schedule.

"Vaccination, sacrifice, planning: We have all three, all is well," Koca said on Twitter.

The country has given more than 32.8 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, per Health Ministry data.

To contain the spread of the virus, Turkey is currently implementing a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Monday to Saturday, and a full lockdown on Sundays.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed more than 3.78 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with an excess of 175.1 million cases reported worldwide, according to US-based Johns Hopkins University.