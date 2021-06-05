Turkey administers over 30.44M vaccine shots to date

By Sena Guler

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey has so far administered over 30.44 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in mid-January, according to official figures released on Saturday.

More than 17.43 million people have received their first doses, while over 13 million have been fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry's count showed.

The ministry also confirmed 6,126 new coronavirus cases, including 542 symptomatic patients, across the country in the last 24 hours. The number of new cases on Friday was 6,169.

Turkey's overall case tally is now over 5.28 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 48,068 with 92 new fatalities, two down from a day earlier.

As many as 7,161 more patients won the battle against the virus over the past day, down from 7,617 on Friday, raising the total number of recoveries past 5.15 million.

Over 55.25 million coronavirus tests have been conducted to date.

The latest figures put the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition at 1,147, down by 36 from Friday's count.

Turkey is imposing a curfew from 10 p.m. [1900GMT] to 5 a.m. [0200GMT] on weekdays and Saturdays, and a full lockdown on Sundays till July.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 3.71 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with more than 172.66 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.