Turkey: Ammunition, supplies of PKK terror group seized

By Emre Ilikan

VAN, Turkey (AA) – Turkish security forces seized ammunition and supplies belonging to PKK terrorists in the eastern Van province, authorities said on Friday.

Security forces launched an operation to detect hideouts, shelters, and warehouses of the terror group in the Baris neighborhood in Van, according to a statement from the provincial governor’s office.

Gendarmerie forces seized three RPG-7 anti-tank rocket launcher rounds, a radio, and several life-sustaining materials, the statement said.

The ammunition was destroyed at the scene, it added.

Operations will continue to ensure peace and security in the region, the statement said.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

* Writing by Gozde Bayar