Turkey: Annual inflation rate at 17.14% in April

By Tuba Sahin

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey saw an annual hike of 17.14% in consumer prices in April, the country’s statistical authority reported on Monday.

Last month, the annual inflation went up 0.95 percentage points from 16.19% in March, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

TurkStat said the highest annual increase was 29.31% in transportation in April.

Last week, an Anadolu Agency survey showed that a group of 20 economists forecast an average annual climb of 17.27% in consumer prices.

On a monthly basis, the consumer price index climbed by 1.68% in April.

Turkey's Central Bank forecasts the country's year-end inflation to hit 12.2% for this year.