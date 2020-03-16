Turkey: Another mother joins anti-YPG/PKK protest

By Hasan Namli and Mehmet Siddik Kaya

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (AA) – One more mother joined Monday the ongoing protest against the YPG/PKK terror group in Diyarbakir, southeast Turkey.

On its 196th day, Hediye Kurt joined the protests staged outside the Diyarbakir office of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), a political party accused by the government of having links to the terrorist organization YPG/PKK.

Kurt claimed her son Bayram was deceived and kidnapped by the terror group in Istanbul where he received education five years ago when he was 21 years old.

“Every time the ring bells, I rush to the door thinking my son returned,” she said, adding that her doors are always open to him.

Another mother Suheyla Demir's daughter was kidnapped by the terrorists five years ago in the eastern Agri province.

Demir said she would continue her protest until her daughter Hayal returns home.

With her little daughter, she is waiting for Hayal to come back.

"They gave Hayal heavy guns, not fitting in her hands which should be holding pencils instead,” she said, adding that they miss her so much.

The number of protesting families has risen steadily over the past months.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

* Writing by Gozde Bayar in Ankara