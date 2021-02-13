Turkey: Another PKK sit-in family reuniting with child

By Ali Murat Alhas

ANKARA (AA) – One family is preparing to reunite with a child as many more continue a sit-in against the PKK terror group which is accused of forcibly abducting sons and daughters, including minors.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said the twenty-fourth family was going to embrace a child and that the PKK would be eradicated as more members surrendered to security forces through persuasion.

The ministry announced that two PKK affiliates fled the terror group and surrendered to Turkish authorities.

In Turkey, offenders linked to terror groups, who surrender, are eligible for possible sentence reductions under a repentance law.

Protest in Diyarbakir province outside the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) office — which the government accuses of having links to the PKK — began Sept. 3, 2019, when three mothers said PKK terrorists forcibly recruited their children. It has been growing for more than 529 days.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.