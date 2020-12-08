Turkey appoints new ambassadors

By Nazli Yuzbasioglu

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey appointed new ambassadors to some embassies and a permanent representative of the Foreign Ministry, diplomatic sources said early Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called some ambassadors to notify them of their new positions and extended his best wishes.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy has been appointed ambassador to Serbia.

The ministry also appointed Yunus Demirer as ambassador to Slovakia, Hatun Demirer as the Permanent Representative of Turkey to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Ali Riza Guney as ambassador to Iraq, Baris Ulusoy as ambassador to Lebanon, Burcin Gonenli as ambassador to Singapore, Turgay Tuncer as ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Zafer Ates as ambassador to Mongolia and Volkan Isikci as ambassador to Cameroon.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar