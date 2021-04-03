Turkey appoints new envoys to 13 countries

By Muhammet Nuri Erdogan

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey has appointed 13 ambassadors to foreign posts, according to the Official Gazette early Saturday.

A decree published with the signature of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Cahit Bagci was appointed envoy to Azerbaijan.

Cengiz Kamil Firat was appointed to Poland, Ahmet Sadik Dogan was given the position in Kyrgyzstan, Ali Sait Akin was named top diplomat in Myanmar, Sibel Erkan to Sierra Leone, Burak Akcapar is now Turkey’s representative in Spain and Nilgun Erdem Ari is headed to Burkina Faso.

Firat Sunel was appointed to India, Mehmet Munis Dirik will lead Turkey’s diplomatic efforts in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Tugay Tuncer was named envoy in the United Arab Emirates.

*Writing by Sena Guler