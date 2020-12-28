Turkey: Arms, ammunition of PKK terrorists seized

By Sayim Harmanci

HAKKARI, Turkey (AA) – Turkish gendarmerie forces seized a cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives belonging to the terrorist group PKK, officials in the eastern Hakkari province said on Monday.

The materials were seized over the weekend in the village of Kavakli in the Katomarinos district, said a provincial governorship statement.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

*Writing by Merve Berker