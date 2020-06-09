Turkey: Arrest warrants out for FETO terror suspects

By Tolga Albay

IZMIR, Turkey (AA) – Turkish security authorities on Tuesday launched multiple operations in various provinces to arrest terror suspects affiliated with the FETO — the terror group behind the bloody failed coup attempt of 2016.

Prosecutors issued arrest warrants for a total of 191 suspects, including on-duty members of the Turkish Air Forces, and security forces started Izmir-based simultaneous operations in 22 provinces.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Turkey also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

* Writing by Erdogan Cagatay Zontur in Ankara