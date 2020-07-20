Turkey arrests 3,338 suspects in anti-drug operations

By Cankut Tasdan

ANKARA (AA) – In anti-drug operations last week, Turkish security forces arrested a total of 3,338 suspects, the Security General Directorate said on Monday.

In a statement, it said they also seized some 512 kilograms (1,128 pounds) of marijuana, 72 kg (158 lb.) of heroin, 165 kg (363 lb.) of methamphetamines, 21 kg (46 lb.) of bonsai, 500 grams (1 lb.) of opium gum, 455,000 cannabis roots, and 9,000 drug pills.

A total of 43 unlicensed guns and rifles were also seized during the operations, it added.

*Writing by Fahri Aksut