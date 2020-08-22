Turkey arrests 36 FETO-linked terror suspects

By Yusuf Sahbaz and Mustafa Gungor

IZMIR, Turkey (AA) – Turkish security forces arrested 36 people for their suspected links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), security sources said on Saturday.

The suspects were found to be in touch with their terror affiliates via fixed-line and pay phones, said the sources who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

A total of 47 suspects – including 34 active duty military personnel – were detained on Aug. 18 in operations in western Izmir province.

The suspects were produced before the court that released 11 of them.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the July 15, 2016 defeated coup in Turkey, in which 251 people were martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

*Writing by Erdogan Cagatay Zontur