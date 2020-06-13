Turkey arrests 5 FETO terror suspects

By Mustafa Degirmencioglu

DENIZLI, Turkey (AA) – At least five suspects were arrested for suspected links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup, Turkish authorities said on Saturday.

In a statement, the provincial security directorate in Turkey’s western Denizli province said police carried out anti-terror operations to arrest the suspects, all of whom were wanted by Turkish authorities and had arrest warrants against them.

They were found at FETO cell houses, and some were holed up in secret compartments built specially for hiding, the statement added.

Two suspects were remanded in custody, one was released on condition of judicial control, and two others were shifted to the provinces where their arrest warrants were issued, the statement said.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in which 251 people were martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Turkey accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.