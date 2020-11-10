Turkey arrests 70 FETO suspects

By Emrah Gokmen

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkish authorities arrested 70 people early Tuesday over their suspected links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey.

Istanbul police arrested 38 suspects in simultaneous anti-terror operations across the city.

Another 32 suspects were arrested in anti-terror operations in 20 Turkish provinces.

Among the suspects are on-duty, dismissed soldiers.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Turkey accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.