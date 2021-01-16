Turkey arrests 8 PKK terror suspects

By Halil Demir and Hasan Huseyin Kulaoglu

ISTANBUL (AA) – At least eight suspects were arrested for alleged links to the YPG/PKK terror group in an operation in Istanbul, a security source said Saturday.

Anti-terror police units conducted simultaneous raids at nine addresses in five Istanbul districts to nab suspected YPG/PKK members, said the source, who asked not to be named because of restrictions on speaking to the media.

Police teams determined that nine suspected terrorists, who were active in PKK’s Syrian offshoot and the rural structure of the terror group, were illegally in Istanbul, the source added.

A cache of organizational documents was seized and an operation is underway to nab the remaining suspect.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.