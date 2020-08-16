Turkey arrests 8 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria

By Jeyhun Aliyev

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish security forces arrested at least eight YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, near the country's southern border, the National Defense Ministry announced Sunday.

The terrorists were arrested in Turkey’s anti-terrorist Operation Olive Branch zone before they "could realize their treacherous plans," the ministry said on Twitter.

"We continue to work for the security of our borders and for the peace and security of our Syrian brothers and sisters," said the statement.

Turkish troops are in the region as part of a cross-border security and counter-terrorism initiative.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terrorist operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable peaceful settlement by locals: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.