Turkey arrests 9 suspected Daesh/ISIS terrorists

By Aziz Aslan

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (AA) – At least nine suspected Daesh/ISIS terrorists were arrested in simultaneous operations in southeastern Turkey on Thursday.

In a statement, the Diyarbakir Governorship said the suspects were planning to carry out an attack during the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha.

It said police raided various locations to apprehend the suspects and also seized a large number of documents, digital material, a shotgun, and ammunition.

In 2013, Turkey was among the first countries to list Daesh/ISIS as a terrorist group.

The country has since been targeted by the group numerous times, with at least 10 suicide attacks, seven bombings, and four armed attacks claiming at least 300 lives and injuring hundreds more.

In response, Turkey has launched military and police operations at home and abroad to prevent further terror attacks.