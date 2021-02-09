Turkey arrests FETO-linked terror suspects

By Ilyas Kacar

ISTANBUL (AA) – A number of suspects were arrested in Turkey for having links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), security sources said early Tuesday.

Turkish police carried out simultaneous anti-terror operations across 15 provinces, including Istanbul.

Operations in Istanbul sought to arrest 11 suspects.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in which 251 people were martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Turkey also accuses FETO of a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.