Turkey attracts $4.6B foreign investment in Jan-Nov

By Zeynep Cetinkaya

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey saw $4.6 billion in foreign direct investment in January-November 2020, official data from the country's Trade Ministry and Central Bank showed.

Europe ranked first with almost $3.3 billion in foreign direct investments in Turkey by regions. Investments by European investors in Turkey accounted for 70.8% of total foreign investment in the same period.

Italy led the foreign investments in Turkey with $970 million, followed by the US with $769 million, according to the data compiled by Anadolu Agency.

The Netherlands invested $491 million, the UK $439 million, Luxembourg $428 million, Germany $264 million, Ireland $167 million, Hong Kong $157 million, France $144 million and Japan $113 million.

The most preferred sector by the foreign investors in the period was information and communication. The amount of foreign investments in the sector was nearly $1.3 billion.

It was followed by finance and insurance with $1.14 billion and manufacturing sector with $842 million over the same period.

*Writing by Yunus Girgin in Ankara