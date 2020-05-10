Turkey: Auto production at 352,000+ in Jan-April 2020

By Tuba Sahin

ANKARA (AA) – Automakers in Turkey manufactured 352,309 vehicles — including automobiles and commercial vehicles — between January and April 2020, according to a sectoral report on Sunday.

Turkey's auto production slipped 28% on a yearly basis due to factory shutdowns amid the coronavirus pandemic, said the Automotive Manufacturers' Association.

Around 82% of manufactured vehicles were exported, marking a 33% annual decline to 286,963 units in the first four months of this year.

The country's automotive exports totaled nearly $7.8 billion in the four-month period, down by 27% from a year ago.

Contrary to production, Turkey's overall auto sales market surged 27% year-on-year to 155,873 vehicles.

Top international automakers — including Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes, Renault, and Toyota — have factories in Turkey, one of the world’s top auto sale markets.