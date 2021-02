By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey’s National Para Athletics Team won three medals Wednesday at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Dubai.

The Turkish Sports Federation for the Physically Disabled said in a statement that Hamide Dogangun claimed the gold in the women's 800-meter race with 1.56.60 while Zeynep Acet clinched a silver medal with 2.14.84 in the same event.

Also, Abdullah Ilgaz won a bronze medal, finishing the men’s 100-meter race with 11.95.