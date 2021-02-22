Turkey beat Croatia 84-78 in EuroBasket quals

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish men's national basketball team beat Croatia 84-78 in a EuroBasket 2022 Qualifiers Group D game on Monday.

Sertac Sanli and Bugrahan Tuncer led Turkey to victory by scoring 17 points each at Istanbul's Besiktas Akatlar Sports Complex.

Shane Larkin played with 16 points and seven assists, while Melih Mahmutoglu added 12 points for Turkey in the last group game.

Tomislav Gabric was the highest scorer for the visitors with 13 points as Miro Bilan and Goran Filipovic each added 12 points.

Turkey have already qualified for EuroBasket 2022 and finished the qualifiers with 3-3 win/loss.