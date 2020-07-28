Turkey: Bosphorus Film Festival to kick off on Oct. 23

By Fatih Turkyilmaz

ISTANBUL (AA) – The 8th Bosphorus Film Festival in the Turkish metropolitan city of Istanbul will be held on Oct. 23-30, the organizers announced on Tuesday.

In a statement, organizers said applications for festival’s national feature, national short film, and Bosphorus Film Lab have already begun via its website, www.bogazicifilmfestivali.com.

The festival is organized with the support of the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry as well as Turkey's national broadcaster TRT.

Citing the festival’s artistic director Emrah Kilic, the statement added that many festivals were postponed or organized online this year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“We want to physically hold the Bosphorus Film Festival in accordance with the spirit of the festival, and believe that we can screen movies in theaters by the end of October by providing the necessary hygiene rules and applying the measures taken,” Kilic said.

“Especially while using the online facilities through the 'Bosphorus Film Lab', the industry part of the festival, we also want to hold activities physically,” he said.

Bosphorus Film Lab is organized to contribute to the production of feature films.

“It is very important for all of us, especially in this period, to talk about art and cinema, watch movies in the halls, and make a festival where we can feel better,” he added.

The winner of the national feature competition will be awarded 100,000 Turkish liras (around $14,400).

