By Salih Baran

EDIRNE, Turkey (AA) – A group of passengers from a Greek cruise ship were returned to Turkey by bus after being quarantined April 3, along with the ship's crew, following the detection of the novel coronavirus onboard.

The 160 passengers, including 152 Turkish nationals, on the El Venizelos docked in southern Greece, were taken to dormitories in Tekirdag and Canakkale provinces to be monitored for two weeks.

*Writing by Seda Sevencan