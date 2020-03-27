Turkey cancels all int’l flights amid COVID-19 outbreak

By Ali Murat Alhas

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey will suspend all international flights as part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday as the country's death toll from the pandemic climbed to 92.

In an address to the nation, he said: "All international flights have been suspended for an indefinite period."

As for domestic transportation, the Turkish president said inter-city travels were now subject to local authorities' permission.

Stating that Turkey has the best ratio of intensive care beds to the population, he said they were scaling up the production of respirators.

"If we take all these precautions, God willing, we believe we will overcome this issue," he said, calling on people to stay calm and not to panic.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China, in December, the virus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 175 countries and regions, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The data shows more than 585,000 cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll over 26,800 and around 129,800 recoveries.

Italy, China, Iran, and Spain continue to be the most affected countries.

Despite the rising number of cases, a vast majority of those infected with the virus suffer mild symptoms and recover.