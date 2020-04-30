Turkey: Cardiac arrest survivor recovers from COVID-19

By Cihan Okur

AMASYA, Turkey (AA) – A 60-year-old patient in Turkey whose heart briefly stopped beating while receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus has been discharged from the hospital after his recovery.

Mustafa Yangin's month-long COVID-19 treatment in the northern province of Amasya came to an end on Wednesday, after which he was discharged from the hospital amid the applause of medical personnel.

While under treatment, doctors were able to revive Yangin's heart after it stopped beating. He thanked all the medical staff for their efforts to bring him back to life and treat other COVID-19 patients.

The total number of registered coronavirus cases is 117,589 in Turkey, with recoveries from the virus exceeding 44,000 — more than one-third of the total case tally, the country's health minister said.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world. Europe and the US are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed more than 228,000 people, with total infections exceeding 3.2 million, while nearly 986,000 have recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

* Writing by Havva Kara Aydin