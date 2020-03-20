Turkey: Central government gross debt stock at $225.8B

By Tuba Sahin

ANKARA (AA) – The gross debt stock of Turkey's central government stood at 1.4 trillion Turkish liras (around $225.8 billion) as of Feb. 29, official figures showed Friday.

The figure was 25% up from the corresponding period last year, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced.

The gross debt stock includes the outstanding debt of public sector institutions, the Central Bank, private companies, and households.

Some 48% of the debt stock is denominated in local currency, while the rest is in foreign currency, the ministry said.

Nearly 786 billion Turkish liras ($126 billion) or 55.8% of the debt was domestic and 623.5 billion liras ($96.9 billion) were external, it added.

The stock of Treasury receivables stood at 17.8 billion liras ($2.85 billion) at the end of February.

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira rate was 6.24 at the end of last month.