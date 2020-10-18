Turkey closes Cologne consulate due to COVID-19

By Mesut Zeyrek

COLOGNE, Germany (AA) – Turkey closed its consulate in the western German city of Cologne on Sunday after one of its staff tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“Due to the detection of COVID-19 in the staff of our consulate general, our consulate general will not be able to serve between Oct.19 and Oct. 30,” the consulate said in a statement.

COVID-19 has claimed more than 1.11 million lives in 189 countries and regions since first being detected in Wuhan, China in December.

The US, India and Brazil are currently the worst-hit countries.

Over 39.8 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 27.3 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

*Writing by Seda Sevencan