By Zeynep Cetinkaya

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey is committed to implementing economic reforms, the country’s treasury and finance minister told EU envoys on Friday.

Lutfi Elvan told Anadolu Agency that Turkey will stress how determined it is to implement the economic reforms.

Elvan made a presentation to the ambassadors and representatives of the EU member states about the "economic reforms" announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on March 12.