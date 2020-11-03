Turkey concerned about violence in Ethiopia

By Burak Dag

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey expressed concern Tuesday about deadly violence in Ethiopia.

“We are deeply concerned about the recent increase in incidents of violence in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia. It is saddening that these incidents result in many human casualties,” Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“We convey our condolences to the relatives of those who lost their lives, to the friendly people of Ethiopia and the Government, and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded," it added.

Fifty-four people were killed last weekend in an alleged rebel attack in the country’s restive Oromia region.

Federal authorities have blamed the Liberation Army for the attacks and said that women and children are among the victims.

It was the latest in a tragic spate of massacres in Ethiopia in four weeks.

At least a dozen civilians were killed in Gura Ferda Woreda in Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples’ Region in October. Several others were killed in the Afar Region that same month.