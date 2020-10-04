Turkey condemns Armenian attacks on Azerbaijan's Ganja city

By Merve Aydogan

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey strongly condemned Armenia's latest attacks on Azerbaijan's second largest city Ganja on Sunday.

"These attacks are an indication of the desperation Armenia has fallen into and that it will not refrain from committing crimes against humanity with aims to continue its illegal occupation," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement further stressed that targeting of civilians in Ganja is "a new manifestation of Armenia's unlawful attitude".

Underscoring that Armenia has violated all principles of humanitarian law, primarily the Geneva Conventions, the ministry said Armenia is attacking civilian settlements beyond the conflict zones that it occupies.

"Armenia is the biggest obstacle to peace and stability in the region," the Foreign Ministry said.

Turkey once again expressed its support for Azerbaijan, a country that declares that it will not bow to the provocation of Armenia, that it uses its right to self-defense arising from international law within its internationally recognized borders and that it makes all possible efforts to prevent harm to the civilian population.

Border clashes broke out last Sunday when Armenian forces targeted Azerbaijani civilian settlements and military positions, leading to casualties.

– Upper Karabakh conflict

Relations between the two former Soviet republic have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Upper Karabakh, an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan.

Multiple UN resolutions, as well as many international organizations, demand the withdrawal of the occupying forces.

The OSCE Minsk Group — co-chaired by France, Russia and the US — was formed in 1992 to find a peaceful solution to the conflict, but to no avail. A cease-fire, however, was agreed upon in 1994.

Many world powers including Russia, France, and the US have urged an immediate cease-fire.