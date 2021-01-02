Turkey condemns deadly terror attack in Niger

By Ali Murat Alhas

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey condemned a deadly terror attack in Niger that killed at least 56 people, the Foreign Ministry said Sunday.

"We are deeply saddened by the news that many people lost their lives and were injured in a terrorist attack perpetrated against the Tchombangou and Zaroumdareye villages near the Mali border on 2 January 2021," it said in a statement about the attack that left at least 20 others wounded.

"We strongly condemn this heinous terrorist attack. We extend our sincere condolences to the friendly and brotherly people and the Government of Niger. We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the injured," it added.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.