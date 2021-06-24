Turkey condemns Honduras for moving its embassy to Jerusalem

By Merve Berker

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey condemned Honduras late Thursday for moving its embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

“It was an unfortunate development that Honduras moved its embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and the opening of the embassy took place today (June 24). We condemn this decision,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“By this step, Honduras has violated international law, including United Nations resolutions on the status of Jerusalem, damaging its vision of a two-state solution and peace prospects in the region,” it said.

Turkey also invited Honduras to return from “this misstep.”

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez inaugurated the Honduran Embassy in Jerusalem on Thursday.

In a statement, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office said Bennett received Hernandez at the prime minister's residence in West Jerusalem.

The two leaders held a one-on-one meeting and then a working session with the participation of other Honduran officials and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

The two countries also signed memorandums of understanding on cooperation in agriculture, water resources management, health and education, and the sharing of scientific innovations.