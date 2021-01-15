Turkey condemns terror attack in Mali

By Burak Dag

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey on Friday condemned a deadly terrorist attack in Timbuktu, Mali that left four soldiers from Ivory Coast dead and five wounded.

"We are saddened to receive the news that four MINUSMA [United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali] peacekeepers from Cote D’Ivoire lost their lives and a further five were wounded in a terrorist attack [Wednesday] in the Timbuktu region of Mali," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We condemn this terrorist attack," it added.

It also extended condolences to the families of those who lost their lives as well as to the "friendly and brotherly" people and the government of Ivory Coast and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

MINUSMA was established in 2013 by UN Security Council Resolution 2100 to stabilize Mali after the 2012 Tuareg rebellion.